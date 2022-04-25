ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported among St. Lawrence County residents.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in an update on Monday, April 25. This brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 188.

The County also recorded 282 new COVID-19 cases since their last report on Thursday. As of April 25, there were 394 active cases in the county.

However, hospitalizations decreased by three, with nine currently hospitalized with the virus. Of the nine, six were admitted for COVID-19, three were admitted with incidental COVID-19, and two were in the ICU.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents grew to 245.96 on Monday. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 12.3% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 4.2%.

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level remaining at “high.” The increase was confirmed in Thursday’s report.

The County also had a 61% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,734 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.