ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 160 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 26. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 228, which was an overall increase from the last report.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county since the last report. In total, there have been 193 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

However, hospitalizations saw a decrease in the same time period. At the time of the report, six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, one of which was in the ICU. Out of the other hospitalized residents, four were admitted for COVID, and two were admitted with incidental COVID.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents decreased to 150.36 on May 26. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period also decreased to 17.6% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds decreased to 3.4%.

The county’s COVID-19 community level remained at “medium” after decreasing to the designation a few weeks ago. The County also had a 61.2% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,976 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.