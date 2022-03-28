ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two more St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 related issues over the weekend.

This was confirmed on March 28 by Public Health Officials as St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 death toll hit 183. This figure is based on the number of deaths confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, on March 28, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases to 159.

Out of the total number of active cases, four were hospitalized at the time of the report. Three patients were admitted for COVID-19 and one was admitted for other reasons and were found to be COVID positive during their screening for admission. No patients were in Intensive Care Units.

Since the last report on March 25, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.5%, its rate per 100,000 residents remained at 130.87 and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds was at 1.5%. The county’s COVID-19 community level remained to be “low.”

The County also had a 60.7% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,433 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

However, in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.