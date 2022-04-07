ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health provided its second COVID-19 update of the week on Thursday.

In the report on April 7, Public Health stated that 214 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Monday. As a result, active cases reached 316 on Thursday.

At the time of the report on Monday, there were 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, four who were admitted for COVID-19, and 16 were admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. There was also one resident in the ICU with the virus.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Monday. However, there have been 183 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of April 7, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents remained at 192.13. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 9.4% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 2.2%.

The County also had a 60.8% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,537 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of the county’s “low” designation, the County lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.