St. Lawrence County logs 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This was included in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health. Wednesday’s new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,068 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the positive cases eight are hospitalized, 140 remain active and 6,833 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 95 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 19, 293,925 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: