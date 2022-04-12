ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed more new COVID-19 cases in the county over the weekend.

In a report on April 11, Public Health stated that 277 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Thursday. As a result, active cases reached 316 on Monday.

At the time of the report on Monday, there were 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, eight who were admitted for COVID-19, and 14 who were admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. There were also four residents in the ICU with the virus.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Monday. However, there have been 183 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of April 11, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 187.49. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 13.1% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 2.7%.

The County also had a 60.9% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,583 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of the county’s “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.