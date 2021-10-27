St. Lawrence County logs 3 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in St. Lawrence County.

On Wednesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that since its last COVID report on October 26, three county residents have died from the coronavirus. There have been 131 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Also on October 27, the county reported 68 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 442 active cases in the county, 23 of which are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate dropped again on Tuesday. The rate now stands at 5.35%, a significant decrease after exceeding 9% last week.

However, the county remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.

COVID-19 testing is also continuing throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or feel as though you should be tested: