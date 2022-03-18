ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health provided a daily COVID-19 report on Friday, March 18.

In the report, Public Health stated that 49 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on the day prior. As a result, active cases were logged at 224 on Friday.

At the time of the report, there were five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, four who were admitted for COVID-19 and one admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. There were also two in the ICU.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Thursday. However, there have been 181 since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 18, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 125.30, an increase from the previous day. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 7.8% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.6%.

The County also had a 60.6% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,320 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.