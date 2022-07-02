ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 53 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County prior to the July 4 weekend.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence Health on Thursday. The report also stated that there were 77 active cases in the county.

There were two residents hospitalized with the virus according to the report both of which were admitted with incidental COVID. There were no residents in the ICU.

Over a seven-day period, St. Lawrence County had a 38.98 case rate, there were 8.2 new admissions the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was at 1.8%.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Thursday’s report. However, 198 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic started.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level was ranked as “low” on June 30. The County also had a 61.4% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 66,140 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health will no longer be contacting people who test positive for COVID-19 after June 30. The department ended its virtual contact tracing and case investigation program on April 29.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.