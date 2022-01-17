ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases increased by hundreds over the weekend in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on January 17, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 620 new cases of the virus. Additionally, two more St. Lawrence County residents died from the virus, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 1624.

As of January 17, there were 2,182 cases of COVID-19 active in the county, 26 of which were hospitalized. This significant rise in new cases also increased the county’s positivity rate to 14.97% and its rate per 100,000 residents to 1,008.91.

Although 58.9% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.