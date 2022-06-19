ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There were 72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence Health on Thursday. The report also stated that there were 95 active cases in the county.

There were eight residents hospitalized with the virus according to the report. Out of the eight hospitalized three were admitted for COVID-19, five were admitted with incidental COVID and one was in the ICU.

Over a seven-day period, St. Lawrence County had a 77.04 case rate, there were 15.6 new admissions, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was 2.1%.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Monday’s report. However, 198 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic started.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level was ranked as “medium” on June 16 The County also had a 61.4% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 66,099 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.