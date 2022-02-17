ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases were confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health on Thursday.

According to Public Health, 84 new COVID-19 cases were identified on February 17 since the last count on February 16. This brought the total number of active cases to 418.

There were 13 individuals hospitalized in St. Lawrence County at the time of the report. Out of all hospitalizations, two are in the ICU. Seven patients were admitted for COVID-19 while the other six were admitted with incidental COVID-19.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday, however, there have been 173 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

In the last seven days, 6.3% of all COVID-19 tests processed in St. Lawrence County were found to be positive. This is much higher than the statewide seven-day positivity rate which was 2.8%.

As of February 17, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 348.99. Additionally, 60.1% of the total county population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

St. Lawrence County will also be hosting a COVID-19 supplies distribution on Sunday, February 20. This will be held at the County Correctional Facility in Canton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and distribute KN95 masks, face masks, thermometers, testing kits and hand sanitizer.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.