ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 has claimed the life of another St. Lawrence County resident.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed in a daily report on February 23, that in a 24-hour period, one resident died from COVID-related complications.

Two COVID-19 deaths were also confirmed in the previous day’s report on February 22 and the County’s death toll was 176 as of February 23.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases since the last count. At the time of the report, there were 257 active cases in the county, 12 residents hospitalized and three in the ICU.

In the last seven days, 5.9% of all COVID-19 tests processed in St. Lawrence County were found to be positive. This was a decrease from the previous day’s rate which was 6.6%.

As of February 23, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 264.53. Additionally, 60.2% of the total county population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.