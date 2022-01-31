ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another St. Lawrence County resident has died from the coronavirus.

In a daily COVID-19 report on January 31, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed one new COVID-related death. This brought the county’s overall death toll to 166 since the start of the pandemic.

Also in the report, Public Health reported 371 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. This increased active cases to 723 and hospitalizations to 34.

As of January 31, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate was 13.58% and there were 759.24 cases per 100,000 residents. However, since the start of the pandemic 23,875 residents have been released from isolation.

Although the County’s vaccination rate has reached 59.5% the County remains under a State of Emergency. This was extended earlier this week until early February in response to rising COVID-19 rates and low hospital capacities. The county also is designated continues to be in a period of high risk of transmission.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.