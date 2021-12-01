St. Lawrence County logs highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic began

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County are breaking records.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, making this the highest reported number of new COVID cases since Department first began reporting numbers in March 2020.

With these new cases, there are now 709 active in St. Lawrence County and 28 individuals remain hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14,958 cases confirmed and 143 St. Lawrence County residents have died from the virus.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. The county’s positivity rate is now 8.64% and 55.9% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

Additionally, the Department is also urging residents to get tested before and after celebratory gatherings this holiday season, as COVID-19 has been spreading from these situations.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent cares and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.