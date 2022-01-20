ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in St. Lawrence County.

On Thursday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 291 new COVID-19 cases were identified among county residents in a 24-hour period.

As of January 20, there were 1,654 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 27 hospitalizations. Both isolations and hospitalization decreased since the last report on the previous day.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate also decreased on Thursday as it fell to 15.39%. Its case rate per 100,000 was 967.14.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. There have been 164 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Although 59% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.