ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll in St. Lawrence County has again increased.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on April 14, which logged one new COVID-related death since the last report on April 11. There have been 184 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County reported 289 new COVID-19 cases since the last report. This brought the total number of active cases to 373.

At the time of the report, there were 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in St. Lawrence County, six who were admitted for COVID-19 and 14 admitted with incidental COVID-19. Two patients were in the ICU.

Since the previous report, St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 community level increased to medium. Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

As of April 14, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 199.55. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 18% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 3.2%.

The County also had a 60.9% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,604 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.