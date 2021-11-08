St. Lawrence County logs one COVID-19 death, 179 new cases over weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 has killed another St. Lawrence County resident.

On Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed in an update that one county resident died from the coronavirus over the weekend. This brought the overall COVID-19 death toll to 136 since the start of the pandemic.

Also from Saturday to Monday, 179 residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 494 active cases in the county, 20 of which are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate stands at 5.75% and its vaccination rate is at 55.1%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.