St. Lawrence County logs over 120 new COVID-19 cases in one week

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

There have been 673 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 128 of which are currently active.

Of the 673 positive cases, 539 cases have been released from isolation and 9 are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 17, there have been 104,727 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

