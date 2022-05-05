ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to log high rates of COVID-19 in its community.

According to a bi-weekly update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 5, the County logged 218 new COVID-19 cases since the last count on May 2.

With these new cases, active cases increased to 327 over the three-day period. Hospitalizations remained at 19, with one patient in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed since the last report. There have been 189 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

However, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 228.33 on May 5. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period rose to 24.2% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds hit 3.7%

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level remaining at “high.”

The County also had a 61.1% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,811 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.