St. Lawrence County logs single-digit COVID-19 cases over Memorial Day weekend

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the Memorial Day weekend, St. Lawrence County reported new COVID-19 cases in the single-digits over a four-day period.

In a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health, officials confirmed that two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, June 1 and six new cases were logged over the holiday weekend.

These new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,489.

Of the total number of cases, 7,354 have been released from isolation, four are hospitalized and 38 remain in isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The country has performed 329,352 COVID-19 tests as of May 31, 2021. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on an appointment-only basis.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines at different sites in the region. Appointments and locations can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.