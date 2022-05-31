ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has logged 166 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 31. These new cases brought the number of active cases to 160, which was a decrease from the last report.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county since the last report. In total, there have been 195 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

However, hospitalizations saw a decrease in the same time period. At the time of the report, four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized one of which was admitted for COVID, and three were admitted with incidental COVID. There were no patients in the ICU at the time of the report.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents decreased to 73.32 on May 31. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period also decreased to 10.7% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds decreased to 1.9%.

The county’s COVID-19 community level remained at “medium” after decreasing to the designation a few weeks ago. The County also had a 61.3% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,996 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.