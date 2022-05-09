ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is continuing to log high rates of COVID-19 in its community.

According to a bi-weekly update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 9, the County logged 223 new COVID-19 cases since the last count on May 5. On Monday active cases had reached 301 which was a decrease from Thursday’s numbers.

However, hospitalizations remained at 19, with one patient in the ICU. The report also confirmed that 11 patients were admitted for the coronavirus and eight were admitted with incidental COVID-19.

Additionally, two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed since the last report. There have been 191 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

However, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 201.41 on May 9. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period decreased to 20.5% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds increased to 4%

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level remaining at “high.” The County also had a 61.1% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,846 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.