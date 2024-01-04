GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 40-year-old St. Lawrence County man is facing criminal mischief charges after an alleged incident on Wednesday, January 3.

New York State Police charged Alan Adams Jr. or Russell with criminal mischief after an alleged domestic incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday on County Route 17.

An investigation determined Adams and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which led to Adams damaging items throughout the household.

Adams was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Gouverneur for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Russell where he was released on his own recognizances.