MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 42-year-old Winthrop man is facing charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute.

On Sunday, January 7, state troopers arrested Spencer Planty for fourth-degree criminal mischief. Just after 9:30 p.m., NYSP officials responded to East Part Road in the town of Stockholm for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Planty, and the victim were involved in a verbal argument, when Planty took the victims cell phone and broke it.

The victim had another cell phone and when contacting for help, Planty allegedly broke that phone as well.

Planty was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Massena for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Stockholm Court for a later date in February.