LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 44-year-old Lisbon man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of neglecting a horse.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs charged Michael Chambers with animal cruelty. Deputies investigated a report that the horse Chambers owned was malnourished at his home at 5 Nelson Road in Lisbon.

Chambers was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Lisbon Court for a later date.