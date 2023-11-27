CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old Canton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting fire to a vehicle on Tuesday, November 21 in the Mountain Mart parking lot at 103 East Main Street in Canton.

In a press release, Authorities charged Brian Bellinger with fourth-degree arson and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. Around 6:30 p.m. on November 21, the Canton Police responded to the Mountain Mart convenience store, for a reported vehicle fire.

Patrols saw the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Officers attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers until Canton Fire Department arrived on scene and put the fire out.

Canton Police were assisted by the Canton Fire Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies, St. Lawrence County Fire Investigators and the Potsdam Police Department.

Bellinger was released on appearance tickets to reappear in Canton Town Court on January 8, 2024.