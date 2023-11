POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 21-year-old Hopkinton man is facing felony grand larceny charges after being arrested on Saturday, November 25.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies charged Adam Hutchins with grand larceny after receiving a larceny complaint from J.C. Merriman Inc. in the town of Potsdam. The lumber company made a complaint over an alleged incident on May 5.

He was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled for the Potsdam Town Court for a later date.