STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Winthrop is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene after hitting an Amish horse-drawn buggy in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a personal injury accident in the town of Stockholm on June 23. During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered that 56-year-old Wayne S. Arquiett from Winthrop had struck an Amish horse-drawn buggy in the rear which caused two of the occupants to be ejected.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that Arquiett failed to stop after the collision and was located a short time later at a family camp behind his residence. As a result, he was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and was issued an appearance ticket. Arquiett is set to appear in court at a later date.