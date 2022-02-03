FOWLER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was airlifted to Syracuse on Thursday following a crash in St. Lawrence County.

According to the New York State Police, on February 2, a trooper was patrolling on Main Street in the town of Fowler when his patrol car collided with a motorized bicycle.

State Police confirmed that the bike was not illuminated at the time of the crash and was being operated by 38-year-old Gouverneur resident Robert Larock.

Due to the severity of the crash, Larock was flown to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, New York for treatment.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will post updates as they are made available.