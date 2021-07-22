St. Lawrence County man and woman arrested after K9 finds meth

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two St. Lawrence County residents were arrested on Wednesday following a search lead by a Sheriff’s Office K9.

25-year-old Logan M. Johns from Hermon, and 31-year-old Kara L. McGregor from Richville were arrested and charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on drug-related charges. This was following a traffic stop in the Town of Dekalb when a Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested on the scene and alerted the vehicle.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, an investigation found a small quantity of methamphetamine and digital scales inside the vehicle.

As a result, Johns was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and A Misdemeanor. McGregor was also charged with Criminal Possesion of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and A Misdemeanor, as well as Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and A Misdemeanor.

Both Johns and McGregor were issued appearance tickets. They are set to appear in Dekalb Town Court at a later date.

Investigating Officers for this incident included St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies Merria and R. Lent. This arrest took place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story