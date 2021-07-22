St. Lawrence County man and woman arrested after K9 finds meth

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two St. Lawrence County residents were arrested on Wednesday following a search lead by a Sheriff’s Office K9.

25-year-old Logan M. Johns from Hermon, and 31-year-old Kara L. McGregor from Richville were arrested and charged by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on drug-related charges. This was following a traffic stop in the Town of Dekalb when a Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested on the scene and alerted the vehicle.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, an investigation found a small quantity of methamphetamine and digital scales inside the vehicle.

As a result, Johns was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and A Misdemeanor. McGregor was also charged with Criminal Possesion of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and A Misdemeanor, as well as Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and A Misdemeanor.

Both Johns and McGregor were issued appearance tickets. They are set to appear in Dekalb Town Court at a later date.

Investigating Officers for this incident included St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies Merria and R. Lent. This arrest took place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.