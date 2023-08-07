MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 41-year-old Winthrop man is facing multiple charges after pursuit on Friday, August 4.

New York State Police arrested Lawrence Leashomb and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and was issued multiple vehicle and traffic tickets.

Authorities observed a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant traveling east on McCarthy Road in the town of Stockholm, which was reported stolen after 8:20 p.m.. Troopers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver didn’t comply and a chase was started.

The pursuit due to the vehicle and the troopers coming into the village of Norwood. However, officers later located the same vehicle on State Highway 56, on the side of the road because it ran out of gas.

Troopers approached the vehicle, and identified the driver as Leashomb. The two passengers in the vehicle were identified and released. While searching Leashomb he was in possession of a glass smoking device containing drug paraphernalia.

Leashomb was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Massena for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond.