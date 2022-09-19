NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges.

According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17.

Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified as the suspect who was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

An investigation alleged that Cavanaugh pushed and hit the victim in the back of the head, which caused an open laceration. The victim was transported to Canton Potsdam hospital but released with no serious injuries.

However, before law enforcement arrived, Cavanaugh left the scene. He was later located and arrested on the charge of Assault in the Third Degree.

Cavanaugh was arraigned at Norfolk Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear on a later date in September.