St. Lawrence County man arrested on felony charges for manufacturing methamphetamine

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man was arrested on felony drug charges following an incident in late March 2021.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of Kyle S. Marshall, 33, of Winthrop, New York.

This arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 24, 2021 in the town of Stockholm where Marshall possessed several components and lab equipment used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Specifically, Marshall was arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the third degree, a class D felony.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marshall was arraigned by Judge Michael Morgan of the Town of Canton Court where he was released. He is scheduled t appear in Stockholm Court on May 5, 2021.

Marshall was arrested on April 19, 2021. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police CCSERT, Homeland Security Investigations ad the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.