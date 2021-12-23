RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man who resides in St. Lawrence County was arrested on December 22 following the execution of a search warrant by state authorities.

New York State Police confirmed that on Wednesday, its Troop B Violent Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team was called to assist the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for a search warrant on County Route 24 in the town of Russell.

According to State Police, during the execution of the search warrant, police found a number of bottles. This included one used for pot methamphetamine production and items used to produce methamphetamine in a garage on the property.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team then arrived at the scene to remove and secure the items and pot bottle.

After the discovery of these items, 38-year-old Jeffrey Bush was subsequently arrested by New York State Police. Bush was charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree.

New York State Police Uniform members, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and United States Border Patrol also assisted at the scene in Russell.