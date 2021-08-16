St. Lawrence County man charged for sending ‘indecent’ photos to a minor via Snapchat

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the North Country was arrested following an incident that occurred through the messaging app Snapchat in May.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zebulyn V. Curtis after he allegedly sent indecent pictures to a minor via Snapchat. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on May 27, 2021.

He was charged with PL 235.22 Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor-1 and PL 260.10 Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Curtis was arrested and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Edwards Town Court on a later date.