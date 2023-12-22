CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 33-year-old Ogdensburg man is facing multiple charges after his part in three separate domestic incidents in the town of Canton on Thursday, December 22.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies charged Bryan Martin Jr. for three alleged incidents on the Morely-Potsdam Road.

Martin was charged with a pair of counts of first-degree criminal contempt, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a count of third-degree assault and a count criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was arraigned in the Canton Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail.