St. Lawrence County man charged with criminal obstruction of breathing

BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that occurred in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Joshua E. Locy, 34, of Brasher, New York was arrested ad charged on Sunday following an investigation of a domestic dispute that took place in the Town of Brasher.

According to Deputies, Locy was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment in the Second Degree ad Resisting Arrest.

Locy was virtually arraigned before Judge Foster of Canton Town Court and released on his recognizance.