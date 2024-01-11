NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old St. Lawrence County man is accused of seriously injuring a child in an alleged incident earlier this month.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies charged Dustin Delosh on Wednesday, January 10 and charged him with reckless assault of a child. This is following an alleged incident that is said to have taken place on Thursday, January 4.

He was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond.

Sheriffs officials were assisted by the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s office in the investigation.