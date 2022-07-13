ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY. N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Colton in St. Lawrence County is facing charges after allegedly stealing someone else’s mail.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report that 35-year-old Mark A. Richard from Colton was withholding property that belonged to another person. During the course of the investigation, police discovered that Richard had received packages in the mail that were addressed to someone else.

Police stated that Richard refused to turn the property over to the owner or Law Enforcement Officials. As a result, he was charged with Petit Larceny. Richard was issued an appearance ticket, released, and is set to appear in Colton Town Court at a later date.