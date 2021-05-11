St. Lawrence County man dies after vehicle found overturned onto roof in Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man was pronounced deceased after a vehicle flipped onto its roof over the weekend.

On May 9, New York State Police responded to a call on County Route 21 in Hermon regarding an overturned vehicle. Troopers reported that the vehicle was on its roof and partially submerged in the water.

Hermon Rescue personnel identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as Ryan L. Wood, 42, of Edwards. Wood was found deceased inside the vehicle.

An initial invesitgation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on County Route 21 when it exited the west shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a guiderail, ran down a slope, struck a large rock and rolled into the creek.

State Police confirmed that the vehicle came to rest on its roof, submerged in approximately four feet of water.

St. Lawrence County Coroner Joseph White arrived on scene and authorized the removal of Wood’s body to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. An autopsy report is currently pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police.