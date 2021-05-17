St. Lawrence County man dies in Stockholm house fire

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, a house fire resulted in the death of a St. Lawrence County resident.

According to New York State Police, on May 15, State Troopers and the Norfolk Police Department responded to a house fire on Brookdale Road in the town of Stockholm. State Police reported that initial reports claimed that a resident may be trapped in the home.

Upon arrival, a New York State Trooper and Norfolk Police officer attempted to enter the structure but were unable due to intense heat and smoke.

After the fire was extinguished by the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, firefighters located a man deceased inside the residence.

State Police confirmed the identity of the man as Paul C. Sieradski, 68, of Stockholm.

An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for May 17, 2021.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.