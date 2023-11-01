MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 40-year-old Russell man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident on Tuesday afternoon in the town of Louisville in St. Lawrence County.

On Tuesday, State Police arrested Alan Adams for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, criminal trespass the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Around 5:40 p.m., authorities responded to State Highway 56, in the town of Louisville for a report of a suspicious male. An investigation determined Adams entered a secured area that he did not have permission to be in there and also allegedly had stolen items.

When the Troopers located the suspicious male, he was identified as Adams and he was in possession of the stolen items. During a safety search of Adams, he found in possession of Alprazolam.

He was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Massena for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Louisville Court for a later date in November.