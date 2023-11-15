MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 36-year-old Norfolk man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic dispute on Saturday, November 11.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Troopers were informed of a domestic disputer that occurred on River Road in the town of Norfolk. An investigation determined Joel Farrell and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical when Farrell pushed the victim into a dresser.

Farrell presented a knife, pointing it at the victim, making threatening statements. In self-defense, the victim struck Farrell and was able to get away.

He was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Massena for processing. Farrell was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment and aggravated family offense

He was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court where he was released on his own recognizances.