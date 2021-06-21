St. Lawrence County man found in possession of meth, pills at traffic stop

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Sunday, a traffic stop lead to drug charges in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that on June 20, John C. Anson was charged for possessing drugs following a traffic stop. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Anson was found to be in possession of over 5 grams of Methamphetamine, a glassine envelope containing Oxycodone and various pills.

The traffic stop occurred on County Route 14 in the Town of Dekalb in St. Lawrence County.

Subsequently, Anson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a B-Felony; five counts of CPCS in the Seventh Degree, an A Misdemeanor; Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia; and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree.

Anson was virtually arraigned by Judge Robinson of Waddington Town Court and released under the supervision of probation.

Anson is set to appear at Dekalb Town Court at a later date.