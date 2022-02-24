GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on drug charges after an incident at a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, early in the morning on February 24, Wayne S. Shepherd Jr., age 35 from Richville was pulled over at a traffic stop on Trinity Avenue in the Village of Gouverneur.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that during the course of the traffic stop, assistance from the Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested. During a search, the K-9 alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Shepherd was then found to be in possession of a small quantity of Methamphetamine and a number of pills without a prescription. Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that these pills were identified as a controlled substance.

Due to these findings, Shepherd was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A Misdemeanor and Failure to Keep Right, a Violation.

Wayne S. Shepherd Jr. was issued an appearance ticket and a traffic ticket and is set to appear in Gouverneur Town Court at a later date.