St. Lawrence County men arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, quantity of pills

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men in St. Lawrence County were arrested on Tuesday for drug possession.

New York State Police have reported that on June 15, both Joseph A. Morrow, 40, of Lisbon, and James R. Petrie, 37, of Canton were arrested.

According to State Police, troopers responded to Petrie’s residence in Canton following an unrelated investigation and then located Petrie and Morrow passed out in a vehicle in the driveway.

Both Petrie and Morrow were found in possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and a quantity of pills which were determined to be buprenorphine hydrochloride and alprazolam.

Authorities confirmed that Petrie was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Canton Town Court.

Additionally, Morrow was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Morrow was virtually arraigned by Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Canton Town Court at a later date.