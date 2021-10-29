St. Lawrence County men arrested on criminal weapon charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from St. Lawrence County were charged on Thursday following an investigation in the Town of Canton.

On October 28, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested both Ian T. Martin, age 24, and Ian J. Johns, age 35 from Canton, during an investigation on a disabled vehicle on County Route 27.

According to Deputies, while investigating the car, an assault rifle was observed in both Martin and Johns’ possession. Both were arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class “D” Felony.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Lisbon Court on October 28.

The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that Johns was additionally arraigned on arrest warrants from the Town of Canton and Town of Madrid courts. He was also charged with the Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Town of Lisbon Court from a separate incident.

Martin was held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a separate warrant from the county. Johns was released under probation supervision.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Canton Village Police and St. Lawrence University Security.