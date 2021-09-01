St. Lawrence County men charged on felony offenses after incident with metal baseball bat

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from St. Lawrence County were arrested on the final day of August and charged with felony offenses.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on August 31, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on County Route 26 in the Town of Russell. An investigation revealed that Potsdam Resident Jesse C. Davis struck Canton Resident Tyler J. Moore with a metal baseball bat, which resulted in a physical injury.

Subsequently, the Sheriff’s Office charged Davis with Assault in the Second Degree, a “D” Felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a “D” Felony.

After being hit by Davis, Moore retrieved a .22 caliber rifle from inside his residence and shot several times at a vehicle in which Davis and another party were occupying. Moore was then charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a “C” Felony, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a “D” Felony and Menacing in the Second Degree, an “A” Misdemeanor.

Both Davis and Moore were arraigned before Canton Town Court Judge Foster and held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on bail. Orders of protection were issued, which now prohibits both parties from having contact with each other.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police.