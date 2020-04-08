St. Lawrence County mourns first COVID-19 related death

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country, 78 positive cases have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Public Health announced the county’s first death related to coronavirus today.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana Olzenak McGuire, PhD stated in an email, “As we mourn the loss of one of our residents, we hope we can prevent any others. COVID-19 may be spread even when someone does not feel sick or has very mild symptoms.”

“It is imperative that all county residents follow the recommendations to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public or when out around others, and stay home unless going out for essential needs. This is a challenging time—the goal of these recommendations is to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Of the 78 confirmed cases, 23 have completed mandatory isolation. Six cases are currently hospitalized, according to a release from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Here is a map of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County by town:

